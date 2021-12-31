BLUE Light Card customers can chase away the January blues with the discount service's latest sale.

Whether your bank account needs a little TLC or you want to bring in 2022 in style, you now have the perfect excuse to treat yourself.

The discount service has teamed up with some of the biggest brands on the market from Love Honey and AO to the Fragrance Shop and Sports Direct.

Announcing the sale, Blue Light Card posted on Facebook: "Hello to all our January sales early birds.

"Ready to get ahead of the rush and start saving on all the 2022 must-haves?

"Maybe you’ve decided enough’s enough and want to get back into shape, or maybe you’re champing at the bit to finally get a holiday booked (fingers crossed)…

"Whatever you’re hoping to save on, we’ve got you covered."

Here are some of the brands that you can save on in 2022 and how to find out if you're eligible for a Blue Light bargain.

Which brands offer discounts with a Blue Light Card?





Shop the Big January sale here.

How to apply for a Blue Light Card

Getting a membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy.

All you need to do is register online at their website.

You can apply if you are a member of the NHS, emergency and social services and more.

A card will cost you £4.99 and it is valid for two years.

The full list of jobs that are Blue Light Card applicable