ATG Tickets has revealed an "extra special" January sale with discounts on everything from West End shows to ballet and opera.

The booking website says it wants to thank its customers for supporting the theatre industry with its biggest sale ever. 

Whether you're looking for something to spend that Christmas bonus on or you want something to look forward to in 2022, we've got you covered. 

The sale runs from December 31 2021 to January 14 2022 with offers on shows across the country. 

You can also select a price point to see the incredible productions in your budget with offers ranging from shows for £15, £25 and £35. 

ATG tickets January sale

Shows for £15

Shows for £25

  • Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • The Addams Family - Birmingham, Manchester, Oxford, Stoke, Wimbledon - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Ellen Kent's Carmen - Aylesbury, Oxford, Stoke, Sunderland, Wimbledon, York - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • The Osmonds - A New Musical - Stoke, Woking and York - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Choir of Man - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • The Da Vinci Code - Richmond, Woking - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets

Shows for £35

  • Only Fools and Horses The Musical - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Looking Good Dead - Birmingham, Richmond, York - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Ellen Kent's Tosca - Birmingham, Manchester, Oxford - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • 9 to 5 the Musical - Oxford, Woking, Stoke - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Ellen Kent's Madama Butterfly - Manchester, Richmond, Sunderland, Torquay, Wimbledon, Woking - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Jersey Boys - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets

You can view all the eligible shows here.