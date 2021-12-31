Hotel Chocolat has launched a sale, giving customers money off its chocolates as well as hot chocolate and latte products.

As the New Year approaches, buying treats doesn’t have to stop.

The beginning of January marks the time a lot of brands begin sales on products including electricals, clothing and fitness.

Whether you’re looking for a treat for yourself or a loved one, we think we have the solution for you.

What’s in the Hotel Chocolat sale?





We’ve compiled a list of some of the products that are included in the Hotel Chocolat sale.

The Classic Christmas Sleekster

Original price: £23.50

Sale price: £18.80

This box of chocolates is made up of a selection of 30 chocolates including some Christmas shapes such as reindeer and Christmas trees.

Christmas is over but that doesn’t mean we should stop indulging so if you fancy a treat, add these to your online shopping basket.

Picking up this box of chocolates now will save you £4.70.

Buy the box of chocolates via the Hotel Chocolat website here.

White Chocolate Eton Mess Selector

Original price: £4.50

Sale price: £3.15

Whether you ate lots of chocolate during the festive period or not, these look tasty and they could be yours for £3.15 instead of £4.50.

If white chocolate and strawberry are one of your favourite combos, these chocolates could be just what you need as you’re sat wondering what day it is leading up to the New Year.

Buy these chocolates via the Hotel Chocolat website here.

Nutmilk 45% Hot Chocolate

Original price: £8

Sale price: £6.40

If you’re a keen Velvetiser user, you might want to check out the sale for your favourite hot chocolate and latte flakes.

Buying this pouch now will save you £1.60 and give you an excuse to curl up on the sofa with a blanket.

Buy this hot chocolate pouch via the Hotel Chocolat website here.