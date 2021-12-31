MONMOUTHSHIRE and Blaenau Gwent are two of just four Welsh authorities where the case rate is under 1,000 per 100,000 population.
Blaenau Gwent (931.8) has the fourth lowest rolling seven-day case rate – up to December 26 – while Monmouthshire (899.7) is only bettered by Carmarthenshire (865.1) and Powys (798.1).
At the other end of the scale, Newport (1,272.3) has the highest case rate in Gwent, and ninth highest in Wales, while Torfaen’s case rate (1,245.2) is the tenth highest in Wales.
Seven areas in Wales have a lower case rate than Caerphilly (1,097.9).
The Wales-wide case rate now stands at 1,190.2 per 100,000 people.
More than 1,800 new cases were recorded in Gwent in the 24 hour period up to 9am on Thursday, December 30.
Caerphilly saw the largest jump in cases – with a further 590 reported. Only Rhondda Cynon Taf (915), Cardiff (827) and Swansea (740) saw more new cases in the 24-hour period.
Newport recorded 457 new cases, while there were 340 in Blaenau Gwent and 317 in Torfaen.
Only Ceredigion (135) reported fewer new cases than in Monmouthshire (137).
Throughout Wales, 10,393 new cases were recorded.
The positivity rate across Wales for tests recorded in the period covered by the latest figures was 48.3 per cent – although the true number may be lower with people not reporting the results of negative tests.
A further 11 people have died with coronavirus across Wales, taking the death toll up to 6,567. None of the newly reported deaths were in the Gwent region, meaning the total number of deaths in the area remains at 1,136.
Here's where the latest cases have been recorded:
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 915
Cardiff: 827
Swansea: 740
Caerphilly: 590
Flintshire: 533
Neath Port Talbot: 489
Carmarthenshire: 476
Newport: 457
Bridgend: 420
Conwy: 420
Wrexham: 401
Vale of Glamorgan: 357
Blaenau Gwent: 340
Torfaen: 317
Gwynedd: 316
Powys: 296
Anglesey: 247
Denbighshire: 244
Merthyr Tydfil: 226
Pembrokeshire: 177
Monmouthshire: 137
Ceredigion: 135
Resident Outside Wales: 1,270
Unknown Location: 63
