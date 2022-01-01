NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry hopes that his side are given an extra push by the Amber Army at Walsall this afternoon before they play to the sound of silence at Rodney Parade, writes Chris Kirwan.
The Exiles will be backed by a sizeable away contingent at Bescot Stadium as fans take the opportunity to watch their team in person in England.
County kick off 2022 in front of a big crowd in Walsall but will then play behind closed doors against Salford next weekend due to Welsh government restrictions.
Rowberry's first game in charge was at Bristol Rovers in mid-October when Newport sold out their allocation and he hopes that plenty of fans will be making the two-hour trip to the West Midlands.
"We travel really well in local areas, and I class Walsall as local compared to some of the distances we have to travel," said the manager, whose trips have included Morecambe, Hartlepool and Colchester since taking the reins.
"The fans always give us an extra edge away from home and we are going to need that drive and push forward from them to help us get through a tough game."
County won 1-0 at Walsall last season thanks to a second-half winner by Joss Labadie, who is now the Saddlers' captain.
