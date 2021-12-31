A POPULAR Newport pub has cancelled its New Year's Eve event to keep people safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Le Pub, on High Street, said they have cancelled their Glitter Ball Ball to ensure that the public are kept safe and to protect staff wellbeing as 2021 draws to a close.

New restrictions came into force in Wales on December 26, with nightclubs closing and the rule of six returning to bars and restaurants.

A statement on Le Pub’s social media states: “We don’t feel it’s right to ask our staff to spend their New Year's Eve having to constantly remind others to sit down and return to their tables.”

The venue will open on New Year's Day, with people able to book a table online.

The full statement by Le Pub states: “While the majority of people understand the restrictions we also understand just how difficult they are to follow when all you want to do is hug the people you love at midnight. If they are on a separate table we won’t be able to allow you to do that.

“We don’t feel it’s right to ask our staff to spend their New Year's Eve having to constantly remind others to sit down and return to their tables. We don’t want them to start the new year upset and we don’t want you leaving upset with us either.

“This isn’t an attack on the restrictions, or the Welsh Government. We will, as always, do what we are asked to do to keep people safe. This is a decision we have made that keeps people safe but will also look after our staff and their state of mind at a time when we are looking to a new year.

“We will however now be opening New Year's Day instead. So if you fancy a quiet one with a few mates to see off that hangover then book yourself a table!”

Tables can be booked at Le Pub here.