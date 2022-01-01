A GWENT train station is set to welcome new and improved security and information systems to its platforms over the coming months.

Work is being carried out at Abergavenny Railway Station as part of efforts to improve the safety and security of the facilities for passengers.

As part of a multi-million pound station improvement vision across Wales, the station will be getting a brand new CCTV system, along with customer information screens.

The work is being carried out by contractors Gee Communications Ltd on behalf of Transport for Wales (TfW), who operate the Grade II listed station.

Once work is completed in February 2022, the entire station will be covered by security cameras.

This will include both platforms, and the station car park.

New customer information screens are set to be installed at the station too.

These will be put in place on both platforms, waiting rooms, and the ticket office – and will show up to date and real time arrival and departure information of trains calling at the station, located on the Welsh Marches Line, which runs from Newport in the south to Crewe in the north-west.

It has been confirmed that the new information screens are being funded by Network Rail.

It is thought that there will be some minor disruption to passengers while work is carried out, and TfW has apologised for any inconvenience caused during the works.

What has been said about the project?





Stations director for TfW, Andrew Moore, said: “We work closely with our customers and stakeholders and we know that not only do they want stations that are welcoming and appealing, but they also want stations that are safe and secure.

“CCTV will act as both a deterrent and helpful resource when needed and the new Customer Information Screens will be available 24/7 with right up to date customer travel information. Both additions will be a real benefit to the station and its customers.

“This investment at Abergavenny station is an important one that will help achieve this aim as part of our multi-million pound Station Improvement Vision where, over a number of years, we will invest to enhance stations across the Wales and borders network.”