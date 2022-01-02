A MAN armed with a knife in a playground who went on a crime rampage has been jailed for a year.

Ryan James Axton, 29, went on a shoplifting and vandalism spree and tried to burgle a healthy and beauty salon in Newport.

The city’s magistrates’ court heard how he stole goods worth nearly £1,000 after targeting Boots and carried out an attempted burglary at Beauty and Chloe.

Axton, of no fixed abode, Newport, pleaded guilty to theft, attempted burglary, criminal damage and possession of a knife in public.

The offences took place between July 19 and December 28, 2021.

Axton was ordered to pay £1,384.70 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.