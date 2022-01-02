A MAN armed with a knife in a playground who went on a crime rampage has been jailed for a year.
Ryan James Axton, 29, went on a shoplifting and vandalism spree and tried to burgle a healthy and beauty salon in Newport.
The city’s magistrates’ court heard how he stole goods worth nearly £1,000 after targeting Boots and carried out an attempted burglary at Beauty and Chloe.
MORE NEWS: Dog who suffered terrible neglect at hands of footballer ‘recovering well’
Axton, of no fixed abode, Newport, pleaded guilty to theft, attempted burglary, criminal damage and possession of a knife in public.
The offences took place between July 19 and December 28, 2021.
Axton was ordered to pay £1,384.70 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.
The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment