POLICE are appealing for information to find a missing teenager, with concerns for his welfare.
Marcus Williams, 16, has been reported missing – he was last seen on Tuesday (December 28) in Newport city centre.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare. He is described as being around 5ft 5ins, of slim build with blonde hair.”
Gwent Police have urged Marcus to get in touch to confirm that he is “safe and well” and ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts get in touch with the force.
People with information to help locate the 16-year-old can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 2100450313.
People with information to help find Marcus can also contact Gwent Police directly through their Facebook or Twitter pages.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
