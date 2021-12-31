A TREDEGAR woman has been arrested after breaching her licence conditions.
Two days ago, Gwent Police appealed for information to locate 23-year-old Lucy Hayden who was recalled to prison after breaching her licence conditions, following her being released in October.
Hayden received a five-month sentence for theft offence at Cwmbran Magistrates Court in August. She has links to Abergavenny, Ebbw Vale, and Newport.
Gwent Police have confirmed that Hayden has now been located and arrested.
A post on their social media channels states: “We recently appealed for information to locate 23-year-old Lucy Hayden who had breached her licence conditions.
“She has now been located and arrested. Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
