HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

South Wales Argus: 1. Cupcake - 5 months old, male, Cavalier cross Cocker Spaniel

This is Cupcake, a five-month-old male cavalier-cocker spaniel cross

South Wales Argus: 2. Dimple - 8 years old, female, Bichon Frise cross Yorkshire Terrier

Dimple is an eight-year-old female bifhon Frise-Yorkshire terrier cross

South Wales Argus: 3. Trance - 6 years old, male, Collie

Six-year-old Trace is a male collie

South Wales Argus: 4. Berry - 6 year old, female, Hound Cross

Berry is a six-year-old female hound cross

South Wales Argus: 5. Curly - 5 year old, female, Cocker Spaniel

Curly is as five-year-old female cocker spaniel