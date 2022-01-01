NOTHING screams new year like cliches; new year, new me, who needs them! Especially when you’re already a pretty great person as it is.
However, a new year can be a good opportunity to start afresh, get in new habits and form a different routine.
For seasoned fitness fanatics, or those wanting to try something new next year, MyProtein has you sorted with a massive up to 70% off January sale.
If you want to try some new products or stock up on all your favourites, code ‘SALE’ will see you get massive savings on lots of items.
leaving the first post-christmas day gym session pic.twitter.com/HFJNnVusfb— Myprotein (@Myprotein) December 29, 2021
MyProtein January sale
If you need to stock up on protein supplements, now is the time. 1kg of Impact Whey Protein is just £19.60 down from £32.99. You can also get Clear Whey Isolate for just £26.09, saving £18.90.
Some other bestsellers include Flavadrops, which can be purchased for only £3.04.
If you love peanut butter, then this one is for you – 1kg All Natural Crunch Peanut Butter is just £4.15!
And for vitamins, you can find massive savings on Multivitamins, Omega 3, Glucosamine Chondroitin and more.
For a protein treat, look no further than the MyProtein x Hotel Chocolat slab, 20g of luxurious protein chocolate for only £5.99.
You can shop all this and more on the MyProtein website with code ‘SALE’.
