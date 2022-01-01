SUPERDRUG has launched a January sale, both in-store and online, giving customers up to 50 percent off its fragrances as well as makeup, gift sets and skincare.

As the New Year approaches, buying treats doesn’t have to stop.

The beginning of January marks the time a lot of brands begin sales on products including electricals, clothing and fitness.

Whether you’re looking for a treat for yourself or a loved one, we think we have the solution for you.

The sale is on “while stocks last” so make sure you’re quick.

What’s in the Superdrug January sale?





We’ve compiled a list of some of the products that are included in the Superdrug sale.

Fragrance

Anna Sui Fantasia Gold Limited Edition Edt 50Ml

Original price: £45

Sale price: £30

Go into the New Year smelling great with this fragrance.

Treat yourself or a loved one with a saving of £15.

Buy the fragrance via the Superdrug website here.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Love is Love Pour Homme EDT 75ml

Original price: £30

Sale price: £25

This fruity fragrance is available in a 75ml bottle at Superdrug.

Add it to your shopping basket for £25, saving you £5.

Buy the fragrance via the Superdrug website here.

Gift sets

Paco Rabanne Lady Million Eau De Parfum Giftset

Original price: £66

Sale price: £42

This gift set includes an Eau de Parfum, a body lotion and a mini spray in the Lady Million scent, perfect for taking with you on your travels.

You can save £24 on this gift set by picking it up in the sale.

Buy the gift set via the Superdrug website here.

This Lynx ultimate gym set will definitely set any gym goer up this Xmas. This fantastic Lynx Ice Chill❄❄ selection of Body Spray, Antiperspirant and Shower Gel as well as other gym necessities won't make you want to miss out this Xmas 🎅🎄 ❄https://t.co/26ARbsP4FF pic.twitter.com/wxEJur7988 — Superdrug (@superdrug) December 24, 2021

Lynx Ice Chill Gym Essentials Gift Set

Original price: £20

Sale price: £7.50

This gift set comes with body wash, body spray and a water bottle, plus more.

If you’re looking to visit the gym or workout from home, this set could be the one for you.

Buy the gift set via the Superdrug website here.

Skincare

Missguided Hit Snooze Bath & Body Giftset

Original price: £20

Sale price: £7.50

After the busy Christmas period, why not take some time out to relax before the New Year begins?

Add some style to your pamper session with this gift set which includes a t-shirt and moisturiser.

Buy this gift set via the Superdrug website here.

Carmex Obsessed Duo Pouch

Original price: £10

Sale price: £2

With the winter months continuing, cold weather can sometimes see our lips get dry.

This lip balm comes in a pack of 2 tubes, one original and one strawberry, and might be just what you need to moisturise your lips.

Buy this set via the Superdrug website here.