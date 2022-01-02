ASDA has extended its 10 percent discount to emergency workers with a Blue Light Card this festive season.
The supermarket is thanking key workers from the NHS, emergency services, social care and armed forces by extending the discount until January 31, 2022.
The discount is available to redeem across all of Asda's 633 stores and can be used on food and drink, George at Asda clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical too.
“This Christmas has been particularly tough for our emergency services, so we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you for everything they continue to do by extending our discount in stores until the end of January," said Derek Lawlor, Chief Merchandising Officer at Asda.
While Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, added: “It has been incredible that Asda has supported our members with a great in-store offer in the run up to Christmas, helping them save at one of the most expensive times of the year.
“We are delighted that Asda have now extended their offer, recognising the work that our members do day-in, day-out to support our communities.”
Which brands offer discounts with a Blue Light Card?
- AO
- Boohoo
- Buyagift
- Footasylum
- Gymshark
- Halfords
- Hotpoint
- KitchenAid
- Love Honey
- Myprotein
- New Look
- Ray-Ban
- River Island
- Samsung
- Shark Home UK
- Sports Direct
- The Fragrance Shop
Shop the Big January sale here.
You can also find out more about getting a Blue Light Card via our explainer.
