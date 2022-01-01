Here is when pharmacies across Gwent are open this New Year's Day.
BLAENAU GWENT
- Abertillery: TH Pritchard and Son, 31 Somerset Street, 11am-1pm. Boots, 9 Church Street, 1pm-3pm.
- Brynmawr: John Williams, 41 Beaufort Street, 11am-1pm.
- Ebbw Vale: Lloyds Pharmacy, 3-4 Market Street, 9am-1.30pm. Boots, 11 Market Street. 1.30pm-3.30pm.
- Tredegar: Boots, 5-6 Gwent Shopping Centre, 10am-1pm.
CAERPHILLY
- Aberbargoed: Vida Rogers, 26 Commercial Street, 9am-1pm.
- Abertridwr: ML and PM Morris, 19-21 Thomas Street, 9am-1pm.
- Bargoed: Vida Rogers, 18 Hanbury Road, 9am-1pm.
- Bedwas: Well Pharmacy, 26, Church Street, 10am-midday.
- Caerphilly: Asda, Pontygwindy Road, 10am-5pm. Superdrug, 6-12 Cardiff Road, 10am-4pm. Troed-y-Bryn Pharmacy, Heol Aneurin, Penyrheol, 11am-1pm.
- Cwmcarn: Evans Pharmacy, 118 Newport Road, 9.30am-12.30pm.
- Blackwood: Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High Street, 10am-midday. Boots, 2 The Market Place, 1.30pm-3.30pm. Vida Rogers, 79 Cefn Fforest Avenue, Cefn Fforest, 9am-1pm.
- Fleur-de-Lys: Vida Rogers, 23-25 High Street, 9am-12.45pm.
- Nelson: A and JM Sheppard, 14-16 Commercial Street, 10am-midday.
- Newbridge: Lloyds Pharmacy, 2 Victoria Terrace, 9am-1pm.
- New Tredegar: A and JM Sheppard, White Rose Way, 10am-midday.
- Rhymney: Complete Care Pharmacy, 51 High Street, 10am-12.30pm.
- Risca: Knights Risca Pharmacy, 135 Commercial Street, Pontymister, 9am-11am.
- Ystrad Mynach: Lloyds Pharmacy, 12 Bedwlwyn Road, 10am-4pm.
MONMOUTHSHIRE
- Abergavenny: Boots, 2 Cross Street, 9.30am-1.30pm. H Shackleton, 1 Nevill Street, 1.30pm-5.30pm.
- Caldicot: Richeld Pharmacy, 17 Newport Road, 9am-1pm. Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Road, 9am-5pm.
- Chepstow: Bulwark Pharmacy, 45-47 Bulwark Road, 9am-11.30am. PC Merrick, 12-13 Steep Street, 10am-noon. Boots, 17 High Street, midday-2pm.
- Magor: Magor Pharmacy, The Pink House, The Square, 10am-midday.
- Monmouth: Superdrug, 43-47 Monnow Street, 10am-4pm.
- Raglan: Raglan Pharmacy, High Street, 10am-midday.
- Usk: Usk Pharmacy, 59 Bridge Street, 9am-11am.
NEWPORT
- Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Albany Street, 8am-6pm.
- Martin Davies 197-199 Caerleon Road, 8.30am-12.30pm.
- Malpas Pharmacy, 361 Malpas Road, 9am-midday.
- Watkin Davies, 14-15 Bettws Shopping Centre, Bettws, 9am-1pm.
- Boots, 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, 9am-6pm.
- Giles Pharmacy, 432 Chepstow Road, 9am-1pm.
- Lloyds Pharmacy, 14-15 Ringland Shopping Centre, Ringland, 9am-11.30pm.
- Asda, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, 10am-5pm.
TORFAEN
- Cwmbran: Lloyds Pharmacy, 7 Fairwater Square, Fairwater, 9am-11.30am. Lloyds Pharmacy, 8 Llanyrafon Square, Llanyrafon, 9am-11.30am. Lloyds Pharmacy, 3 New Street, Pontnewydd. Boots, 10-14 The Mall, 10am-4pm.
- Pontypool: Lloyds Pharmacy, 124-125 Osborne Road, 9am-11.30am. Lloyds Pharmacy, 7 Windsor Road, Griffithstown, 9.30am-11.30am. Boots, 4 George Street, midday-2.30pm.
Here is the rota for Sunday, January 2:
BLAENAU GWENT
- Abertillery: Boots, 9 Church Street, midday-1pm.
- Brynmawr: Well Pharmacy, Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre Blaenavon Road, midday-1pm.
- Ebbw Vale, Well Pharmacy, James Street Health Centre, 4pm-5pm.
- Tredegar: Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, Park Row, 5pm-8pm.
CAERPHILLY
- Bargoed: Vida Rogers, 18 Hanbury Road, 5.30pm-6.30pm.
- Blackwood: Boots, 2 The Market Place, 12.30pm-1.30pm.
- Caerphilly: Asda, Pontygwindy Road, 10am-4pm.
- Crumlin: Mayberry Pharmacy, 15 Main Street The Square, 5pm-6pm.
- Cwmcarn: Evans Pharmacy, 118 Newport Road, 6pm-8pm.
- New Tredegar: A and Jm Sheppard, White Rose Way, 11.30am-12.30pm.
- Ystrad Mynach: Lloyds Pharmacy, 12 Bedwlwyn Road, 2pm-3pm.
MONMOUTHSHIRE
- Abergavenny: Boots, 2 Cross Street, 10am-4pm. H Shackleton, 33 Brecon Road, 4pm-8pm.
- Caldicot: Richeld Pharmacy, 17 Newport Road, 11.30am-12.30pm.
- Chepstow: 17 High Street, 10am-4pm.
- Monmouth: Boots, 60 Monnow Street, 10am-4pm.
NEWPORT
- Asda, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, 10am-4pm.
- Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's Albany Street, 10am-4pm.
- Tesco, Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, 10am-4pm.
- Boots, 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, 10.30am-4.30pm.
- Boots, 155-156 Commercial Street, 10,30am-4.30pm.
- Pill Pharmacy, 44 Commercial Road, 6pm-8pm.
TORFAEN
- Cwmbran: Boots, 10-14 The Mall, 10am-4pm. Pontnewydd Pharmacy, 8 Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, 6pm-8pm.
- Pontypool: Mayberry Pharmacy, 21 Crane Street, 11.45am-12.45pm.
