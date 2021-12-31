A HEREFORD club has said it will be welcome Welsh partygoers with open arms tonight as clubs in Wales remain shut under Covid rules.

Welsh Government rules have seen clubs in the country shut since Boxing Day as it tries to handle a surge in Omicron Covid cases.

There are also measures such as table service and the rule of six for pubs and restaurants.

But there are no similar rules in England, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson just urging those celebrating New Year's Eve to take a lateral flow test before heading out.

There are, however, rules in England for clubs and other large gatherings to ask revellers for Covid passes where proof of a negative test or double vaccination is shown.

It's led to one Hereford club saying the Welsh are welcome as long as they show a Covid pass.

The Venue, in Gaol Street, said: "We are expecting NYE to be the same as most years and look forward to our Welsh friends joining us on the night.

"They have obviously heard that The Venue is the place to party, open from 11pm till 6am on NYE."

The Venue says the Welsh are welcome this evening, even if clubs in Wales are closed

The Venue added: "The Welsh are welcome as long as they can show a Covid passport or a negative lateral flow test we look forward to dancing with them."

Play Nightclub Hereford, in Blue School Street, did not say if it was expecting to be busier than usual tonight due to people from Wales travelling to clubs over the border in England.

A spokesperson for Play, owned by REKOM UK, did say that tickets were selling fast.

Play Nightclub Hereford said it was doing its bit to keep New Year's Eve partygoers safe. Picture: Cameron M-Hill Photography

They said: "We are delighted to celebrate the new year with our guests, after what has been a challenging couple of years.

"To make sure it is a night to remember, we have a fantastic line-up including great music and entertainment.

"At the same time, guest safety is our main priority, with Covid passes on entry, quality ventilation with air changes every few minutes and heightened sanitisation throughout the venue.

"Our guests, who have already missed out on so much, are desperate to celebrate the end of 2021 in style and tickets are selling fast.”

The Welsh Government, which decides Covid rules in Wales, advised people not to travel to areas of the UK with high Covid rates, but there were no travel rules in place.

Herefordshire does not currently have a particularly high Covid rate, with the latest figures showing it is below the Uk average.

In the seven days to December 24, the county's infection rate was 619.3 cases per 100,000 people – half the UK's figure of 1,238.6.