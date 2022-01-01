THESE men and a woman are wanted by police.

Have you seen them?

The words are by Gwent Police.

Jordan Lewis

We’re appealing for information to find Jordan Lewis from Newport.

Officers would like to speak to the 27-year-old, who is also known as Jordan Lewis Davies, in connection with an assault.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or you can send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2100439754.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Cally Swain

We’re appealing for information to find Cally Swain from Ebbw Vale.

The 32-year-old breached her licence conditions after being released from prison last month.

Swain received a prison sentence of five months for theft offences at Newport Magistrates in September this year.

Due to that fact she breached her licence conditions she has now been recalled to prison.

If you can help call us on 101, quoting 21000388621, or you can direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Chad Webber

We’re appealing for information to locate Chad Webber, 32, from Newport who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on 20th November 2021.

Webber received a 20 week sentence for assault by beating at Newport Magistrates Court on 24th September 2021.

Due to the fact that Webber, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 2100429808 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Michael Griffin

We’re appealing for information to locate Michael Griffin, 30, from the Tredegar area who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on 28th July 2021.

Griffin received a 1 year 6 month sentence for burglary after being sentence at Cardiff Crown Court on 4th March 2021.

Due to the fact that Griffin, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 2100359891 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.