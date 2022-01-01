A MINI Cooper driver has been taken into custody on suspicion of a string of driving offences.
Gwent Police said the driver of the silver car had tried to "make off from officers" last night, only to end up "stuck" on a narrow street with oncoming traffic.
The officers, from the force's Monmouthshire policing team, said the driver's licence had been revoked and they had no insurance.
Then, the driver failed a roadside "wipe" – a type of drug test that police use to see if someone may be driving while under the influence of a banned substance.
The driver's test was "failed for cocaine" – a Class-A drug – and then they "failed to provide a sample in custody", the officers said. The vehicle was also seized.
