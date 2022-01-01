GREAT British Bake Off star Jon Jenkins has opened up about his decision to become a foster carer and the rewards it has brought his family.

Mr Jenkins and his family, from Newport, became foster carers a year ago, and now he is backing a new Gwent-wide campaign to encourage more people to get involved in fostering.

“We’ve been fostering now for just under a year and we’ve fostered one child - he came to us on an emergency weekend and we’ve still got him 10 months later," he said. "He is absolutely lovely and it’s been a really positive experience for all of us."

Mr Jenkins, now a teaching assistant, took part in the ninth season of the hit show the Great British Bake Off, and impressed the judges with his his technical skills and his colourful creations.

He'll return to our TV screens tonight (January 1), at 7.40pm, on Channel 4 for a special episode of the Bake Off, featuring former contestants.

But closer to home, he is also the face of the five Gwent councils' new fostering campaign. You can watch the video below to find out more about his family's experiences.

“It’s always weird when you get into something like fostering because you don’t know how it’s going to be, but it’s been so positive for myself and my family," he added.

"So I hope this video will inspire other families to give it a try because you do get a lot from it.”

An estimated 550 new foster carers and families need to be recruited in Wales every year. In Gwent, every child in need of a foster carer is in the care of their local authority.

While no two children are the same, neither is the foster care they need. There is no ‘typical’ foster family. Whether you own your own home or rent, whether you’re married or single. Whatever your gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity or faith, there are young people who need someone on their side.

Torfaen Council is one of the local authorities taking part in the new campaign, along with the four other councils in Gwent.

Fiona Cross, Torfaen's executive member for children, families and communities, said: "Whilst many of us have had family and friends there to support us during difficult times faced over the last 18 months, many children and young people across Wales need that support more than ever before.

"Why not make this the year for resolutions that last a lifetime and become a foster carer with Foster Wales Torfaen".

To find out more about becoming a foster carer, visit: fosterwales.torfaen.gov.uk and select you local authority from the menu.