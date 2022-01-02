Wales has recorded the warmest new year on record as temperatures rose above 16C.
The Met Office said temperatures increased overnight to reach 16.5C in Bala, Gwynedd.
A spokesperson said: “This makes New Year’s Eve 2021 provisionally the warmest on record.
“Despite this value occurring overnight, we use the 0900-0900 time period for historical records.”
The warm start to the new year follows a mild December and record-breaking temperatures during the day on New Year’s Eve.
Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the average temperature in December and the beginning of January is usually around 7C or 8C, with the warmer weather due to a south-westerly wind making its way across the country.
The higher temperatures are usually localised, but “plenty of places” have seen highs of 15C over December, he said.
However, he added that January could see a drop in temperatures.
