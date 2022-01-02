Newport will be hit by thunderstorms this week, the Met Office has warned.
A band of thunderstorms is set to hit Newport and Monmouthshire on Sunday.
Up to 20mm of rain could fall and winds are expected to reach up to 50mph in places.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A band of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move quickly eastwards today giving a period of intense rain and perhaps 15-20 mm of rain in a few places in an hour or less.
“These may be accompanied by lightning, hail and strong winds with a low risk that some places could see gusts of 50 mph.”
What to expect from Met Office weather warning in Newport
This is what the Met Office warn to expect:
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance of some damage to trees and buildings, such as fallen branches and tiles blown from roofs
The Met Office yellow weather warning comes into force at midday on Sunday and will run until 6pm on Sunday.
The warning covers Newport, Monmouthshire and Cardiff in Wales.
