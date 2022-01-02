A ROAD in Machen is closed due to a “medical emergency”.
Emergency services are at the scene of a “medical emergency” in Rhyd-y-Gwern Lane, in Machen, with people asked to avoid the area.
Sharing the news on social media, Gwent Police wrote: “Avoid the area. Emergency services are dealing with a report of a medical emergency in Rhyd-y-Gwern Lane, Machen.
“The road is closed and officers have attended, along with Wales Air Ambulance and Welsh Ambulance Service personnel, to assist with traffic management.”
Emergency services have been contacted for more information.
AA Traffic has also reported the road closure, with Rhyd-Y-Gwern closed both ways, but reports: “Traffic is coping well.”
