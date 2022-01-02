AN INNOVATIVE system helped police locate a burnt-out vehicle in a huge area of woodland.

Today (January 2) Gwent Police officers have been at Wentwood Forest after a member of the public reported the discoverey of a burnt out 4x4 vehicle.

The person who informed police used What3Words – a geocode system which chas given a unique combination of three words to every three-metre square of the world – to help them easily find the ruined vehicle.

Founded in 2013, What3Words aims to offer precise locations, which can be beneficial for rural areas, parks, and building entrances – particularly in emergencies.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Great use of What3Words by our informant allowing easy location in a remote area.

“We are working with Natural Resources Wales and Woodland Trust Cymru [who own and manage a large part of Wentwood] to tackle illegal use of off-road vehicles in this area – if you see it report it.”

Wentwood Forest is the largest area of ancient woodland in Wales and is scattered with archaeological features. It stretches over 2,500 acres – with 873 acres of this owned by the Woodland Trust.

In 2021 barriers were installed to deter the issue of off-road biking at Wentwood Forest. People who see illegal use of off-road vehicles can contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or messaging them directly on Facebook or Twitter.

To get a precise location in rural areas – or anywhere in the world – people can use the What3Words website or download the app.

