AN INNOVATIVE system helped police locate a burnt-out vehicle in a huge area of woodland.
Today (January 2) Gwent Police officers have been at Wentwood Forest after a member of the public reported the discoverey of a burnt out 4x4 vehicle.
The person who informed police used What3Words – a geocode system which chas given a unique combination of three words to every three-metre square of the world – to help them easily find the ruined vehicle.
Founded in 2013, What3Words aims to offer precise locations, which can be beneficial for rural areas, parks, and building entrances – particularly in emergencies.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Great use of What3Words by our informant allowing easy location in a remote area.
“We are working with Natural Resources Wales and Woodland Trust Cymru [who own and manage a large part of Wentwood] to tackle illegal use of off-road vehicles in this area – if you see it report it.”
Wentwood Forest is the largest area of ancient woodland in Wales and is scattered with archaeological features. It stretches over 2,500 acres – with 873 acres of this owned by the Woodland Trust.
In 2021 barriers were installed to deter the issue of off-road biking at Wentwood Forest. People who see illegal use of off-road vehicles can contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or messaging them directly on Facebook or Twitter.
To get a precise location in rural areas – or anywhere in the world – people can use the What3Words website or download the app.
OTHER NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment