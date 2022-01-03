Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Paisley-Rae Padfield was born on October 28, 2021, at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, weighing 5lb 13oz. Paisley-Rae is the first child of Laura Bennett and Jordan Padfield, of Abertillery.

Rio Adrian Harrison was born on November 22, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 1oz. He is the first child of Katelyn Harrison and Blain Dyre, of Newport.

Poppy Mae Ricketts arrived on November 15, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 13oz. She is the first child of Bethany Charlotte Ricketts, of Newport.

Archie Richard Michael John Salter was born two weeks late on August 30, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. His parents are Shannon Hughes and Luke Salter, of Cwmbran. Archie spent more than three weeks in hospital due to respiratory problems and was on oxygen but he is now home safe and healthy.

Alaylei Arthur arrived two weeks late on August 9, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7oz. Alaylei's parents are Mackenzie Arthur and Tori Pontin, of Blackwood.

Emelio Khaos-Armani Malson was born on October 10, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. His parents are Shaunna Morgan and Emelio Malson, of Pontypool, and his siblings are Eden (10), Caia (eight) and Stormi (16 months).