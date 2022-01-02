A ROAD is currently closed due to a crash, with diversions in place.
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Maesycwmmer Stores (Premier) on Main Road, Maesycwmmer, Hengoed.
On a social media post, Gwent Police have said: “Emergency services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Maescywmmer to Bryn Meadows near The Premier Stores.
“The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.”
Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.