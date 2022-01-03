MANAGER James Rowberry fears Newport County AFC’s hopes of a busy January in the transfer market could be hit by a financial ‘cloud’ caused by playing at an empty Rodney Parade.

The Exiles boss is ready for his first recruitment drive after taking over at Rodney Parade in mid-October.

Sporting director Darren Kelly has been doing the leg work in identifying targets and the first of the outs needed to get players in happened last month when midfielder Christopher Missilou was released.

However, promotion-chasing County will be cautious because of the financial implications of playing games at Rodney Parade without crowds.

There is no end date to the Welsh government restrictions the visit of Salford on Saturday followed by Newport encounters with Harrogate and Barrow in January.

“The aim is to be active but we are also conscious that in Wales we are not allowed to have crowds in. That is a cloud over us,” said Rowberry.

“We have no crowds while where every other club in League Two does. We have to be mindful of that in the window. I hope it doesn’t affect us, but it could.

“We want to do some business in January but I also have to be conscious that we have to balance the books as well. I am not going to put this football club in a difficult situation.”

There is a £3million fund for sporting events that are held behind closed doors, with the Welsh National at Chepstow and the Scarlets’ derby with the Ospreys the major occasions held so far.

County will hope that they are still in a position to strengthen their squad, while the form of Dom Telford is sure to have attracted interest.

The striker is out of contract this summer after arriving on a one-and-a-half year deal from Plymouth last January. The Exiles hope to keep the 25-year-old in Newport beyond this season.

“It’s always ongoing, that is a fluid situation,” said Rowberry about contract talks. “We want to keep our players that are doing well for us so we will monitor that as we always do,” he said.

“If people are interested in our players then we are doing something well, so I will take that.”

County sit seventh in League Two, four points off the automatic promotion spots.