WITH the weather reportedly becoming unsettled later this week, we are looking ahead to bring you the forecast.

Those holding out for some snow are likely to remain disappointed for now, with a few more grey rainy days on the horizon.

The Met Office have said, however, that there are 'tentative' signs that some snow could fall on the hills in the north of the UK as January progresses.

Today, Gwent is largely going to be mild and cloudy, with temperatures in Newport steady at around 11 degrees for most of the day (eight in Blaenau Gwent).

However, it will probably feel colder than that.

Tomorrow looks clearer, but that means it will be colder.

It will be sunnier in Newport than up in Ebbw Vale, but in both areas it will not feel much above freezing.

Wednesday is much the same story - cold and bright.

Thursday looks to be fairly miserable, with showers and cloud predicted for the most part.

It will be slightly warmer (highs of ten in Newport), but only slightly.

Friday will be cloudy but largely dry, similar to today's forecast - with milder temperatures brought on by the cloud cover.

Into the weekend, Saturday is looking the worst of the two days with showers predicted while Sunday is looking grey.

There is no snow forecast as yet, but as this is Wales that may change at short notice.

Through the rest of January, a continuation of the rather changeable regime is expected with spells of wet and windy weather interspersed by drier, brighter periods.

Temperatures are likely to remain close to or slightly above average due to a mixture of mild spells and shorter-lived colder periods.

These shorter-lived colder periods may still allow for some snow, but this will typically fall over hills in the north of the UK.

Towards the end of this period, there is a tentative sign of more settled spells developing, particularly across the south which would increase the chance of overnight frost and fog here.