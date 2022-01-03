YO!Sushi has revealed a series of delicious limited-edition dishes to help you start 2022 off right.
The Japanese ‘kaiten’ sushi bar has announced that it will be offering mouthwatering gluten-free Feel Good Bowls to help you tackle the January blues.
The vibrant feel-good restaurant menu aims to "inject some colour back into the month" with four nutritious Feel Good Bowls.
The exclusive menu will be available from Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and will run to Sunday, February 27, 2022 in selected restaurants across the UK.
You can also get one of these tempting bowls by collection or through delivery on Deliveroo, JustEat and UberEats.
And as if that wasn't enough, Tesco shoppers will be able to enjoy the healthy dishes whilst they pick up their weekly shop by stopping by a YO! kiosk.
YO!Sushi limited edition winter menu
YO!Sushi's Feel Good bowls not only look like a tasty and nutritious meal but they won't break the bank either.
Described as "purse-friendly", the main course portion starts at £9.50.
The four flavours on offer are:
- Spicy Chicken Power Bowl
- Spicy Salmon Vitality Bowl
- Spicy Tuna Glow Bowl
- Tenderstem Broccoli Nourish Bowl
All of the bowls feature avocado, edamame, sweetcorn, wakame, slaw, poké sauce, mixed sesame seeds and red chillies.
You will also have a choice of a base of either rice, spinach or a half & half bowl as well as additional toppings.
At the YO! Tesco kiosks, you'll be able to pick up a Plant Power and Salmon Box alongside a wide range of other delicious options.
Where can I get the YO!Sushi limited edition menu?
- Aberdeen Union Square
- Ashford
- Belfast
- Birmingham Grand Central
- Birmingham Selfridges
- Bluewater, Bond Street
- Brent Cross
- YO! To Go Bath
- Brighton
- Bristol Cabot Circus
- Bristol Cribbs
- Bromley
- Cambridge
- Cardiff St Davids
- Cheltenham
- Cheshire Oaks
- Edinburgh Princes St
- Exeter
- Glasgow Braehead
- Glasgow CC
- Glasgow Silverburn
- Guildford
- Harrogate
- Heathrow T2
- Heathrow T3
- High Wycombe
- Kingston
- Leamington Spa
- Leeds Trinity
- Leicester Highcross
- Liverpool ONE
- London Selfridges
- Manchester Arndale
- Manchester Trafford Centre
- YO! To Go Manchester
- Milton Keynes
- Newcastle Grainger St
- Newcastle Metro Centre
- Norwich
- Nottingham
- Plymouth
- Reading House of Fraser
- Sheffield Meadowhall
- Southampton West Quay
- St Pancras Station
- Swindon
- Watford
- Westfield Stratford
- Windsor
- Worcester
- York
Tesco Kiosks where the YO!Sushi menu will be available
Here are the Tesco stores that will feature the YO!Sushi menu:
- Cardiff
- Bar Hill Cambridge Extra
- Yiewsley, Warrington
- Swansea
- Peterborough
- Bournemouth
- Newmarket
- Southport
- Colchester
- Westhill
- Northampton South
- Poole Fleets
- Newcastle UT
- Bury
- Wrexham Extra
- Aylesbury Extra
- Lincoln
- Handforth
- Galashiels Extra
- Middleton Extra
- Bridgend
- Martlesham
- Horwich
- Kensington
- Deysbrook Barracks Extra
- Chester Broughton
- Orpington
- Sandhurst
- Talbot Green
- Watford
- Worcester 1
- York
- Chelmsford 2
- Durham
- Sunbury
- MK Kingston
- Cheshunt
- Altrincham
- Edinburgh
- Abingdon
- Horsham
- South Queensferry
See the full list of locations via the YO!Sushi website.
You can also arrange for delivery via Deliveroo as well as other delivery companies.
