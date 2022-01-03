YO!Sushi has revealed a series of delicious limited-edition dishes to help you start 2022 off right.

The Japanese ‘kaiten’ sushi bar has announced that it will be offering mouthwatering gluten-free Feel Good Bowls to help you tackle the January blues.

The vibrant feel-good restaurant menu aims to "inject some colour back into the month" with four nutritious Feel Good Bowls.

The exclusive menu will be available from Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and will run to Sunday, February 27, 2022 in selected restaurants across the UK.

Chicken bowl. Credit: YO!Sushi

You can also get one of these tempting bowls by collection or through delivery on Deliveroo, JustEat and UberEats.

And as if that wasn't enough, Tesco shoppers will be able to enjoy the healthy dishes whilst they pick up their weekly shop by stopping by a YO! kiosk.

YO!Sushi limited edition winter menu

YO!Sushi's Feel Good bowls not only look like a tasty and nutritious meal but they won't break the bank either.

Described as "purse-friendly", the main course portion starts at £9.50.

The four flavours on offer are:

Spicy Chicken Power Bowl

Spicy Salmon Vitality Bowl

Spicy Tuna Glow Bowl

Tenderstem Broccoli Nourish Bowl

All of the bowls feature avocado, edamame, sweetcorn, wakame, slaw, poké sauce, mixed sesame seeds and red chillies.

You will also have a choice of a base of either rice, spinach or a half & half bowl as well as additional toppings.

At the YO! Tesco kiosks, you'll be able to pick up a Plant Power and Salmon Box alongside a wide range of other delicious options.

Where can I get the YO!Sushi limited edition menu?





YO!Sushi promotion poster. Credit: YO!Sushi

Aberdeen Union Square

Ashford

Belfast

Birmingham Grand Central

Birmingham Selfridges

Bluewater, Bond Street

Brent Cross

YO! To Go Bath

Brighton

Bristol Cabot Circus

Bristol Cribbs

Bromley

Cambridge

Cardiff St Davids

Cheltenham

Cheshire Oaks

Edinburgh Princes St

Exeter

Glasgow Braehead

Glasgow CC

Glasgow Silverburn

Guildford

Harrogate

Heathrow T2

Heathrow T3

High Wycombe

Kingston

Leamington Spa

Leeds Trinity

Leicester Highcross

Liverpool ONE

London Selfridges

Manchester Arndale

Manchester Trafford Centre

YO! To Go Manchester

Milton Keynes

Newcastle Grainger St

Newcastle Metro Centre

Norwich

Nottingham

Plymouth

Reading House of Fraser

Sheffield Meadowhall

Southampton West Quay

St Pancras Station

Swindon

Watford

Westfield Stratford

Windsor

Worcester

York

Tesco Kiosks where the YO!Sushi menu will be available

Here are the Tesco stores that will feature the YO!Sushi menu:

Cardiff

Bar Hill Cambridge Extra

Yiewsley, Warrington

Swansea

Peterborough

Bournemouth

Newmarket

Southport

Colchester

Westhill

Northampton South

Poole Fleets

Newcastle UT

Bury

Wrexham Extra

Aylesbury Extra

Lincoln

Handforth

Galashiels Extra

Middleton Extra

Bridgend

Martlesham

Horwich

Kensington

Deysbrook Barracks Extra

Chester Broughton

Orpington

Sandhurst

Talbot Green

Watford

Worcester 1

York

Chelmsford 2

Durham

Sunbury

MK Kingston

Cheshunt

Altrincham

Edinburgh

Abingdon

Horsham

South Queensferry

See the full list of locations via the YO!Sushi website.

You can also arrange for delivery via Deliveroo as well as other delivery companies.