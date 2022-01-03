January might be the gloomiest month of the year but by grabbing yourself a Seasonal Affective disorder (SAD) lamp it doesn't have to be.

SAD is a type of depression that comes and goes depending on the season, according to the NHS.

The mood changes can happen all year round but the symptoms tend to be more obvious in the winter.

We still don't know what exactly causes SAD but the disorder has been linked to a reduction in exposure to sunlight which is likely why it is more noticeable in the colder months.

Seasonal Affective disorder symptoms

The NHS has published a list of symptoms that you need to watch out for.

If you are displaying one or more of these symptoms, it may mean that you are suffering from the disorder:

a persistent low mood

a loss of pleasure or interest in normal everyday activities

irritability

feelings of despair, guilt and worthlessness

feeling lethargic (lacking in energy) and sleepy during the day

sleeping for longer than normal and finding it hard to get up in the morning

craving carbohydrates and gaining weight

You can read more about the symptoms of SAD via the NHS website.

If you are struggling to cope with any of the above symptoms, the NHS recommends that you get in touch with your GP.

Do SAD lamps work?





As mentioned, we don't know exactly what causes SAD but the main theory is that it is related to our exposure to sunlight.

If there is a considerable reduction in sunlight - the kind we see in Autumn and Winter - a part of our brains called the hypothalamus is thought to stop working.

It is the part of the brain that controls our serotonin levels as well as our production of melatonin which is the hormone that makes us sleepy.

A lack of sunlight exposure is said to disrupt our body clock since our bodies use sunlight to tell us when to wake up and go to sleep.

SAD lamps attempt to mimic this sunlight and encourage your body to release serotonin also known as "the feel-good hormone".

Light therapy is widely used to help SAD disorders as well as some other conditions like Dementia, Circadian rhythm sleep disorders and even jet lag.

You should only invest in a SAD lamp if you have spoken to your GP to ensure that no other diagnoses are missed like Bipolar Disorder, Glaucoma, or Lupus.

If you are taking prescription medications including antipsychotics and antidepressants, you should also seek a doctor's approval before using them.

Where to buy a SAD lamp

When you buy a SAD lamp, you should use it daily until daylight hours start to increase, according to Healthline.

You can also experiment with how long you use it and what angle you place it at.

You should see the manufacturer's advice before using a SAD lamp too.

Here is a selection of SAD lamps that are currently available on the market.

Wayfair SAD lamps

Vitamin 28cm Table Lamp - £89.

55cm Desk lamp - £141.99.

Zest Modern & Contemporary Digital Electric Alarm Tabletop Clock in White - £125.

Lloyds Pharmacy SAD lamps

Beurer TL20 SAD lamp - £37.49.

Beurer TL50 daylight lamp - £54.

Beurer TL41 daylight therapy light - £109.99.