The South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick their five favourite photographs to share.
Today we meet Daniel Pontin, 32, of Pontllanfraith.
He said: "I drive for a living so I constantly see beautiful new places. I've been taking pictures for a few years but only recently started putting them on the South Wales Argus Camera Club and Instagram."
