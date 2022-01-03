Newport-based Convey Group has announced a new industry-wide charity initiative for the conveyancing industry and the planned opening of a new office for the business.

Managing Director Lloyd Davies heralded a bright future for his conveyancing companies in 2022.

In a year which saw the group pick up a host of prestigious industry awards including a British Conveyancing Award, three ESTAS Awards and an award from the Welsh Government for Best Medium Employer, Mr Davies reflected on the ongoing success of Convey Law, The Conveyancing Academy and The Conveyancing Foundation.

Along with the recently-announced launch of Convey365’s groundbreaking IT case management system to the conveyancing industry in 2022, Mr Davies said ‘hundreds of trainee conveyancers’ were now enrolled at The Conveyancing Academy:

He said: “The Conveyancing Academy continues to go from strength to strength, with hundreds enrolled on our revolutionary Practising Conveyancer Legal Diploma course. The Legal Diploma trains complete novices to competent conveyancers with their own caseloads within six to 12 months and paves the way for further qualification.

“We are recruiting five trainee conveyancers a month and utilising the legal diploma course to help fulfil our training regime within our in-house Training Academy.

“It is working well and it has allowed us to increase from 90 to 150 members of staff and to double the number of our conveyancers in the least 18 months.

"The course is almost 100 per cent government funded in England and Wales and we have more than 160 legal practices using the Conveyancing Academy to help train their conveyancers and this number is increasing daily.”

Mr Davies also said he was proud of the way the Conveyancing Foundation had served the conveyancing industry and hoped to expand its work in 2022.

He said: “We hope to engage the conveyancing industry in a nationwide charity fundraiser in the new year – engaging us all in “Conveyancing for Charity” and looking after those less fortunate than ourselves.

“We have always keen on giving back to the conveyancing community that has been so good to us, as well as supporting those in need of our help.

"The foundation launched the “Be Kind We Care” initiative this year in response to growing concerns about how Conveyancers were coping with increased caseloads and home working as well as how they were being treated by clients and fellow professionals.

“We worked with LawCare, the Mindstep Foundation and Agents Together to provide guidance, advice and best practice and with our amazing sponsors and supporters raised over £18,000 for these fantastic charities this year. We will continue working with key industry stakeholders on this critically important wellbeing initiative next year.”

He mentioned the incredible success of the foundation in raising more than £820,000 in the last decade.

Mr Davies said: “Thanks to our Training Academy Pathway, our core business Convey Law is growing at a rate of knots – we will be opening another office next year – despite half of our staff working from home for most of the week! It promises to be a busy year, with conveyancing instructions most likely to remain strong once again in 2022.”