A site manager has won the LABC Warranty Regional Site Manager of the Year award, for his work on the soon-to-be-completed innovative development for older residents in Treberth Cresent, Newport.
Matthew Hall, who works for Neath-based JG Hale Construction, has been named as the winner of the award for the South West and South Wales region. It recognises his work on the delivery of the Treberth development for not-for-profit housing provider, Pobl Group.
When completed, the scheme will provide 45 homes for older residents alongside a linked hub building, providing facilities for the wider local community.
The award highlights Mr Hall’s commitment and dedication towards delivering a quality development and recognises his pivotal role in the success of the innovative scheme. Nominations for the annual award are made by LABC Building Quality Inspectors.
Receiving the regional award automatically qualifies Mr Hall for the People awards at the LABC Building Excellence Awards, which will be held in London later this month.
The Treberth project makes use of a parcel of land left over from the redevelopment of Newport’s 1940s prefab homes more than 20 years ago. The scheme utilises a series of innovative and sustainable technologies, including PV panels and battery storage, as well as green roofs and climbing walls.
It comprises two apartment blocks, one containing 18 one-bed apartments and the other 27 two-bed apartments. These are linked by a three-storey atrium space, forming an entrance to the residential element.
The community hub building will be linked to the main residential block via a second-floor link corridor, allowing pedestrian access from both directions along Treberth Crescent.
Mr Hall said: “It’s a great honour to win such a prestigious award. The awards are some of the most respected within the construction industry.”
