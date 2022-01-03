Paul Hollywood's live tour and Comic Con Wales are just two of the events coming to Newport this year.

Newport's International Convention Centre Wales made the announced after revealing it has secured a further £2.1m in new business during the autumn months, maintaining the strong sales momentum the venue has experienced since reopening.

During September, October and November 2021, ICC Wales received 222 new enquiries worth a potential £18.5million.

It confirmed 53 events, worth £2.1m, including the Welsh leg of Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood’s live tour and the British Universities’ International Liaison Association’s 2022 annual conference.

ICC Wales has also secured a three-year contract as the host venue for Comic Con Wales, which typically attracts more than 5,000 attendees.

In total, the 53 confirmed events will bring an anticipated 54,000 event attendees to the region, with an estimated economic benefit to the local area of more than £52m.

ICC Wales sales director Danielle Bounds said: “Business is certainly back with a bang. Since August, we have had a mammoth number of enquiries and secured more than £3.6m worth of business.

"These results are a testament to our events offering and our alternative approach to delegate wellbeing, through our woodland walks and connection to nature, and our energising catering options.”

Since reopening when business events were permitted to return in Wales in September, ICC Wales has hit the ground running by hosting a number of large events.

The venue’s 4,000 sqm main hall staged its biggest exhibition to date for the annual conference of the Independent Schools Bursars’ Association last month, and ICC Wales has also hosted the International Golf Travel Market, the Blas Cymru/Taste Wales showcase, and a number of concerts including a Tina Turner tribute and a Christmas on Broadway celebration in the 1,500-seat auditorium theatre.