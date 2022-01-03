A NEWPORT man has praised the emergency services after he was rescued from chest-high water.

Mike Mullett became stuck in one of the reens in the Duffryn area of the city after going to the aid of his dog Charlie.

Reens are a drainage ditch, or canal, used for many years to turn areas of wetland close to sea level into useful pasture.

They can be deep and can contain unseen hazards.

"I was walking Charlie last night down by the reen and stupidly did not have his lead on," Mr Mullett explained.

"He went down towards the reen by the bridge, and I lost sight of him."

Mr Mullett panicked, thinking Charlie had fallen into the water.

"The next thing I knew, I was in the reen with water up to my chest and unable to move due to the suction of the mud on my boots," he said.

"I can honestly say, although I've never experienced it, it was like quicksand."

With the help of Charlie barking loudly and using his torch as a signal, one of Mr Mullett's neighbours was able to locate him.

Mr Mullett explained that he was eventually rescued from the rean by Blue Watch – Duffryn Fire & Rescue Service.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everybody who assisted me last night," he said.

"To my lovely neighbours, my darling wife and family and most of all, Duffryn Blue Watch Fire & Rescue Service.

"I will never ever complain about council tax again."

He also paid extra special tribute to Charlie "my beautiful King Charles spaniel, who raised the alert and would not leave me".

"Thank you all and please take care when walking," he said.