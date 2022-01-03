A dental practice in Newport is looking to expand, amid a shortage of dental appointments across the UK.

According to planning documents, Devon Place 7 Day Dental are looking to convert the space above their existing surgery into additional surgery rooms.

If approved, the existing two bedroom apartment above the business would be transformed from class C3 for residential use, to class D1 for non-residential institution, which includes medical use.

Documents, submitted to Newport City Council by Studio 4B on behalf of the applicant, Dr Rachael Gill-Randall, show that the apartment is currently occupied.

But, should planning permission be granted, it could help resolve a nationwide shortage of dental appointments at this time – which includes Newport.

At this time, it is not thought that any dental practice in the city is currently accepting new NHS patients, with lengthy waiting lists the only option for those unwilling or unable to register as a private patient.

Currently, the Devon Place practice has four dental suites, and is believed that these plans could see an increase in capacity to treat patients.

Plans show that along with the two new surgery suites, there would be a reception area, a waiting room, an office, and cleaning facilities.

The additional space could come in especially handy during a time where covid restrictions are impacting on the way that dental practices are able to operate.

As a result of the use of air to treat a number of tooth ailments, additional cleaning measures are required in rooms in between patients, which reduces the overall number of appointment times on any given day.

The planning application has been submitted to Newport City Council for consideration, and can be viewed and commented upon online here.