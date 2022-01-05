A property in Newport city centre which is currently occupied by a Tesco supermarket, is currently up for sale.

The four storey building, at 12-14 Cambrian Road, is set to go under the hammer next month.

While it comes with an eye watering guide price of £1,100,000, the new owner would inherit a decent amount of real estate for their money.

Most notably, the anchor tenant in the ground floor retail unit of the building – supermarket giant Tesco.

Located in the heart of the city centre, the Tesco Express store is a go-to destination for many who live and work in Newport, and attracts a decent amount of footfall.

The Argus understands that the supermarket chain has a long term lease at the Cambrian Road site, occupying the ground floor and basement, and any change of ownership of the building is not likely to impact on the supermarket itself.

What else is up for sale?





While the Tesco store is the most eye catching part of the property, which is being sold at auction by Bid X1 Commercial, it is not the only thing that a new owner would need to be aware of.

Elsewhere in the mid-terraced site, there are six self-contained flats, which have been described by the selling agents as “modern” in design, and are fully fitted.

These are all thought to currently be fully let.

Overall, the property is said to bring in £116,735 per annum, and is said to be an opportunity for an investor.

The property at 12-14 Cambrian Road is set to be sold at an online auction, on Thursday February 17, 2022.

More information, including legal documents, and property information, can be found on the Bid X1 website here.

