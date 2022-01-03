JEREMY Clarkson has responded to a resident's complaint about huge traffic delays caused by his Diddly Squat Farm Shop.
Long queues formed on New Year's Eve on Chipping Norton Road as people queued to get into the popular shop ahead of its two-month closure.
A Chadlington resident, who lives near the site and has asked not to be named, said the enterprise has caused ‘complete chaos’.
She said she was 20 minutes late for a doctors appointment due to the traffic on Friday.
But replying to our tweet, Jeremy said the woman could have used a different road 'instead of moaning'.
He said: "There are three roads from Chadlington to the A361. She could have used one of the other two instead of moaning."
There are three roads from Chadlington to the A361. She could have used one of the other two instead of moaning— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 31, 2021
The farm shop will not be open in January or February, according to social media.
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.
Have you got a story for us? Contact our newsdesk on news@nqo.com or 01865 425 445.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment