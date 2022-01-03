Recovering from recent Christmas and New Year festivities, festival season still seems a long way away.

But for fans of the Glastonbury Festival, the countdown is well and truly underway.

In June, the event is set to return for the first time since 2019, when the likes of Stormzy, The Killers, George Ezra and Miley Cirus took to the stage.

The festival, held at Worthy Farm in Pilton, was due to mark its 50th birthday in 2020, but was called off as the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

Hopes of a 2021 return also faded as the virus continued its stronghold.

It has been a long two-and-a-half years for festival fans who are now eagerly awaiting news of what's to come at this summer's event – scheduled for June 22 to 26.

Festival organiser, Emily Eavis, has confirmed announcements will be coming 'soon'.

How to get a ticket for Glastonbury 2022

First of all, you need to be pre-registered and secondly, the only tickets that will be up for sale are those returned by people who originally booked for 2020.

Tickets sold out long ago, so the resale of any returns is your only hope if you are yet to secure your ticket, and there is sure to be a furious scramble to get hold of one of those.

The resale usually takes place in April, but details are yet to be released of the exact date.

Look out for the latest announcements via the Glastonbury Festival website.

Confirmed acts for Glastonbury 2022

So far, only two acts have been formally confirmed by festival organisers.

The Friday night headliner slot will be relative newcomer - for a Glastonbury headliner - Billie Eilish.

She has taken the music world by storm in recent years, and performed on the Other Stage in 2019, as well as the main stage at Reading Festival in the same year.

I'm so excited and grateful to finally know that I'll be seeing you at #Glastonbury while on my UK Thank U Tour celebrating my new album of songs! See you at @glastonbury on Sunday, June 26, 2022 ✨ #dianarossthankyou pic.twitter.com/uf3TS5uS44 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) November 9, 2021

The only other act to have been announced by the festival itself is disco diva Diana Ross, who will perform in the Sunday afternoon 'legends' slot, following in the footsteps of superstars such as Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Dame Shirley Bassey.

Glastonbury 2022 line-up rumours

As usual, the rumour mills are doing overtime with Glastonbury geeks speculating who might appear on this year’s line-up.

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney was all set to play in 2020, so you might assume he will have been offered a slot this year too.

The same could be said for other performers who were set to take the stage that year, such as Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, although it seems Ms Swift has cancelled all upcoming shows - so perhaps less likely.

Acts who played the streamed Live at Worthy Farm event last summer could also be top of the festival wish list, which puts the likes of Wolf Alice, Michael Kiwanuka, Haim and Damon Albarn high on speculators' lists.

Glastonbury Festival leaks 2022

Well, there have been some 'mishaps' that could also offer an insight into who's playing.

Last year, Boston's finest rock export - Aerosmith - seemed to drop a clanger when they sent out an email detailing their tour dates, as well as posting it online. Glasto fans don't miss a thing and on Saturday, June 25, there was a show listed at the Glastonbury Festival.

Another hold-over from 2020 would be Crowded House, who in interviews appear to have confirmed that their 2020 and 2021 tour - which included Glastonbury - has been rolled over to 2022.

Tribes, Candi Staton and Midlake also seem to have self-confirmed their appearances in various interviews, so look pretty nailed on.

2022 Tours during Glastonbury Festival

Another indicator for who could grace the stages at Worthy Farm is when bands announce UK tours for the summer including a gap in the diary freeing them up for a Glasto appearance.

Those who have tour dates that fit the bill, literally, include the likes of Elton John, Pet Shop Boys (who were due to play in 2020), Celeste, The Weeknd, Sinead O'Connor, Fontaines DC, and Orbital, Deadmau5, Foals, Doves, Rag n Bone Man, Madness, Pearl Jam, The Orb, David Gray, Sam Fender (who has said he 'thinks' he's doing Glastonbury), Manic Street Preachers, Stereophonics, Rage Against The Machine, Guns n Roses, Michael Buble, Dionne Warwick along with many more.

You can find more comprehensive lists and rumours compiled by Glastonbury super fans at the Glasto Fest Feed website.