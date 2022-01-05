TRIBUTES have poured in following the death of the chairman of Torfaen Museum, former councillor and mayor G. Ivor Davies MBE.
Mr Davies passed away yesterday. He was 85 years old.
Current Torfaen Museum chairman, Lord Paul Murphy, said: "I have known Ivor for nearly fifty years and we joined Torfaen Council together in 1973.
"He was a diligent councillor for Snatchwood for many years and a distinguished Mayor of Torfaen, and a true Eastern Valley man.
"He was especially associated with Torfaen Museum and I will personally miss him very much."
READ MORE:
- Which areas of Newport are worst for crime - interactive map
- Weather forecast for the week a mix of sun, drizzle and cloud
- Live updates on the roads for Newport, Gwent and the M4
Nick Thomas-Symonds, MP for the area, also paid tribute to Mr Davies.
“Ivor was the son of a miner, an ambulance driver who served as a Torfaen County Borough Councillor for Snatchwood," he said.
"A hard-working community champion, Ivor became the Mayor of Torfaen and was a supporter of so many local organisations.
"I worked with Ivor over many years, as a local representative, and at the Torfaen Museum.
"I’ll always remember his smile, and the many times I watched him sing with the Garndiffaith Gleemen Male Voice Choir.
"He was a kind and generous man whose life was dedicated to helping others."gacy of service will live on. RIP Ivor.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.