A NEWPORT foodbank has called for support to help cover its rent costs for the next twelve months.

Feed Newport is hoping to raise just under £5,000 so it can continue to operate at its Cultural Food Hub on Commercial Road in Pill.

It comes after the foodbank received more than 1,000 referrals last month, with demand expected to continue into January as covid cases surge throughout Wales.

Manager of the foodbank Gem Walker said raising the funds is vital to its future.

“It’s really important for us,” Ms Walker told the Argus.

“We’ve helped so many people over the past year. Thousands of families, refugees, and homeless people.

“It’s asking the public really to help us with this cost so we can continue doing the work that we do.

“We’re going to be doing the Snowdonia Challenge this year to hopefully raise money for next year’s rent – we had planned to do it this year but weren’t able to.”

Set up by Tariq Khan in February 2020, Feed Newport came close closing at the beginning of the pandemic because it was struggling to pay the rent for its premises.

Thankfully, Welsh football star Aaron Ramsey stepped in to rescue the charity, providing enough money to cover the rent of its hub for a year.

“We still have plenty of work to do,” Ms Walker added.

“It’s a crazy time at the moment. There’s lots of people in self isolation and they need our help.

“There’s a lot of stigma around foodbanks but please don’t be afraid to ask for help. We just want to help people.”

You can support Feed Newport’s by donating to its Go Fund Me page here.