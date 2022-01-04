A hotel which is set to open in Newport is continuing in its efforts to recruit staff in the city.

Later this year, the Mercure Hotel is set to welcome customers into the hotel, which will occupy the tallest building in the city – Chartist Tower.

But, ahead of opening, Interstate Hotels, which is the operating company behind the new hotel, is ramping up their efforts to find employees for the long awaited hotel.

The hotel firm has partnered up with Newport City Council, in a bid to attract locals to work at the hotel, which set to have more than 130 bedrooms.

Later this month, a series of recruitment events are to be held at neighbourhood hubs in four different parts of the city.

This include Ringland, Pill, Bettws and Maesglas areas of Newport.

The events are designed to offer potential employees the opportunity to learn more about the vacancies that are up for grabs.

According to the firm’s website, there are jobs in the kitchen, front of house, and management positions.

The roles vary, in that some are full-time, salaried positions, while others are hourly, with more flexible working patterns said to be available.

Recruitment days - Everything you need to know

According to a post on the Newport City Council’s social media channels, the four recruitment days are as follows:

Monday January 10 – Ringland Community Centre

Tuesday January 11 – Bettws Library

Wednesday January 12 – Pill Millennium Centre

Thursday January 13 – Maesglas Community Centre

Anyone interested in attending can call the freephone number 0808 1963482, or text Mercure Hotel to 07581 011462.

What has been said about the recruitment process?





Speaking to the Argus ahead of the first round of recruitment days last year, Mercure Newport manager Ceri Trela said: “Our 15-storey Mercure Newport hotel forms part of a multimillion-pound redevelopment of the Chartist Tower – the tallest building in the city.

“More than 130 guest rooms are planned for the hotel, as well as a dedicated meeting floor, and extensive food and beverage facilities including a restaurant with an outside rooftop terrace area.

“Sound exciting? Come and join us for our recruitment days and be part of something special.”