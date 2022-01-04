A PUPPY who was part of a pair that had been dumped in a bin in Cowbridge died on Christmas Eve.

The 11-week-old hound cross puppies, named Sprout and Parsnip, were taken to Hope Rescue, Pontyclun on December 10 by a member of the public.

Both puppies were severely underweight and had fleas, mange and diarrhoea.

They later tested positive for parvovirus, a virus that attacks cells in a dog’s intestines leaving them dehydrated and unable to absorb nutrients.

Puppies can be vaccinated againts parvovirus at the age of six weeks.

Both dogs tested postive for the virus at Hope Rescue after testing negative when they first arrived, though it can take seven days for symptoms of parvovirus to show.

Parsnip died on December 17 despite the best efforts of vets to keep him alive.

His brother Sprout had to be put to sleep on December 24 after becoming sick overnight.

Hope Rescue posted on Facebook on Christmas Eve: "We're devastated to let you know that we made the difficult decision to let Sprout go this morning.

"He started being sick overnight and he was in pain despite pain relief and it wasn't the right decision to continue.

"We can't thank the wonderful team at Maes Glas enough for everything they did for Parsnip and Sprout.

"Thank you so much for your kindness and support.

"We weren't sure whether to update with such sad news before Xmas or not, but we've received so many messages asking for an update.

"Please be assured that we will continue our fight against backyard breeders and puppy farmers in 2022, and we will make sure Parsnip and Sprout's tragic story is heard."

