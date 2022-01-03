Stephen Merchant and Sheridan Smith head up the BBC One drama Four Lives which will air across three nights on the channel.

It tells the story of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, and Jack Taylor, four men who were killed by Stephen Port who was sentenced to life in prison for his crimes.

Jeff Pope and Neil McKay, who were also behind The Moorside and Appropriate Adult, created the series.

Speaking to the Radio Times on the series McKay said: "Four young men with their entire future ahead of them lost their lives in a brutal and tragic way.

Stephen Merchant as Stephen Port (BBC/ITV Studios/Britbox/Ben Blackall)

"This is a story not only of the consequences of that loss but also of the extraordinary courage and resilience shown by those who loved them as they sought truth and justice. It is a privilege to be able to tell it.”

When will BBC's Four Lives be on TV?

Four Lives will air its first episode at 9pm on BBC One on Monday January 3, with the two subsequent episodes to aie at the same time on the two following days.

Alternatively, all three episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer at the same time of airing.

Who is in the cast of BBC's Four Lives?

Stephen Merchant as Stephen Port

Sheridan Smith as Sarah Sak

Tim Preston as Anthony Walgate

Jakub Svec as Gabriel Kovari

Leo Flanagan as Daniel Whitworth

Paddy Rowan as Jack Taylor

Rufus Jones as John Pape

Michael Jibson as DC Slaymaker

Daniel Ryan as Adam

Isabella Laughland as China

Alexa Davies as Kiera

Robert Emms as Ricky

Jaime Winstone as Donna

Stephanie Hyam as Jenny

Leanne Best as Kate

Kris Hitchen as Tom

Memet Ali Alabora as Sami

Samuel Barnett as Ryan Edwards 