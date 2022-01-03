Bridgerton, Killing Eve and The Crown are among the must-see TV shows to watch as we head into 2022.

As we continue into an uncertain winter with the rise of Omicron cases and unpredictable weather, curling up on the sofa is inevitable.

And instead of binge-watching Friends for the thousandth time, we've put together a list of all the TV shows you have to look forward to this year.

From new releases to highly anticipated follow-up series, there is something for everyone - even the pickiest of TV critics.

Dear readers, I know my absence has only made your hearts grow fonder; however, you will not have to wait much longer. Bridgerton Season 2 debuts March 25, 2022, only on Netflix 💐 pic.twitter.com/4awxEAcSCo — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 25, 2021

Here are some of the TV shows that we are most looking forward to for 2022.

Top 10 must-see TV shows for 2022

The Responder

Martin Freeman is leading in this new BBC show which is set to make waves in the crime drama genre.

Leaving Sherlock behind, Freeman plays the morally compromised urgent response officer Chris who is working night shifts on his Liverpool beat.

As he struggles both personally and professionally, he gets paired with a rookie partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo), creating an even bigger challenge for him.

The gripping series will air on BBC One in early 2022.

Derry Girls

(left to right) Orla (Louise Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), James (Dylan Llewellyn) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) from Derry Girls. Credit: Hat Trick/ Channel 4 / PA

Derry Girls is returning for its third and last series in 2022.

The show's creator Lisa McGee has said that its third series will see the teens grow into adults as Northern Ireland emerges from the Troubles.

Filming for its third season was delayed due to Covid and only started in October 2021 but we do expect a new series this year.

Bridgerton series two

Ask for more, and you shall receive, dear readers. Do enjoy an early view of what is to come this social season... pic.twitter.com/YpxF2Bsa5G — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) September 27, 2021

We will also be reunited with the Bridgerton family and all their drama this year.

The Netflix period drama was a smash hit at the end of 2020 and fans have been begging for a second series based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn.

The new series will drop on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe

The Thief is a new four-part drama that is based on a true story on ITV.

John Darwin went missing in 2002 while canoeing off the coast of Seaton Carew in Cleveland.

Darwin had actually faked his own death to claim life insurance and avoid bankruptcy, and his wife Anne was complicit.

Based on the book by David Leigh, the series will air on July 12, 2022.

Shining Vale

If you're missing your regular binge-watching of Friends, don't despair because Shining Vale features Friends favourite Courteney Cox.

This family-friendly horror-comedy series will be available in March on the streaming service Starzplay.

Cox will act alongside Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear as the pair play a couple who have bought a 200-year-old haunted mansion with their life savings.

The Crown series five

Congratulations to the cast and crew of The Crown for 11 Emmy wins — including Best Drama Series, Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Actor for Josh O’Connor, Best Supporting Actress for Gillian Anderson and Best Supporting Actor for Tobias Menzies. pic.twitter.com/FUNxPpzUU8 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 20, 2021

By the end of 2022, we will also be treated to the return of Netflix's royal drama The Crown.

With a whole new cast, the upcoming series will explore the 1990s and will include the infamous Dina, Princess of Wales’ famous Panorama interview on the BBC.

It won't be the hit show's last series though, with writer Peter Morgan confirming that there will be a sixth – and final – series.

House of The Dragon

Still from House of The Dragon. Credit: PA

Game of Thrones fans rejoice because the prequel is almost here!

Earlier this year, HBO Max released a teaser trailer and our minds have been dealing ever since.

The show is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood which is set 200 years before Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The Rig

Marin Compston stars in the Rig. Credit: PA

In a new Amazon series, Line of Duty fans will get a chance to see Martin Compston back on our screens.

His latest project is a six-part thriller set on the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, which is stationed in the North Sea off the Scottish coast.

The story follows the crew when they face a series of life threatening dangers – fog, tremors, and a loss of all communication with shore as they try to figure out what is happening and stay alive.

Conversations With Friends

Meet the cast of Conversations with Friends. Based on the award-winning debut novel by Sally Rooney, #ConversationswithFriends is coming soon to @hulu and @bbcthree!

- Alison Oliver as "Frances"

- Sasha Lane as "Bobbi"

- Joe Alwyn as "Nick"

- Jemima Kirke as "Melissa" pic.twitter.com/jra2GxmfSz — Conversations with Friends (@ConvosOnHulu) February 17, 2021

If you loved Normal People, BBC Three and Hulu have another Sally Rooney adaptation for you that has just made 2022 that big better.

The Irish author’s first novel is coming to our screens and will follow the relationship between Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane), and older couple Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Nick (Joe Alwyn).

The 12-part drama is set in Dublin and has been made by the same team as Normal People meaning it's a guaranteed hit.

Killing Eve

Killing Eve is returning for its fourth series in 2022 and we've already been spoiled with a release date, trailer and glimpse of new cast members.

The hit BBC programme will be coming to our screens on February 27, 2022 so mark your calendars.

The haunting teaser was published by BBC America on Instagram with the caption: “Burn baby, burn. 2/27/22 #KillingEve," so it doesn't look like we have a happy ending on the cards.