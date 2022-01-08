IN recent weeks and months, awareness regarding defibrillators, and their importance in life saving situations has increased.

From the cardiac arrest suffered by Danish footballer Christian Eriksen in front of millions on live television, to well publicised campaigns for new equipment in the Argus, never before has the subject been more in the public eye.

Helpfully, the increased conversation has led to more defibrillators than ever before being installed at businesses, sporting venues, and public places in Newport, and around the surrounding areas.

In the city centre, this includes Friars Walk Shopping Centre, The Riverfront Theatre, the railway station and supermarkets.

Further afield, there are sporting facilities, churches, auction houses and fire stations on the list.

Below, you can find a list of all of the NHS defibrillators, and their locations in and around Newport.

Thanks to some technical gremlins, it even includes the defibrillator locations in Newport, Pembrokeshire, too.

To search for your nearest defibrillator, visit 111.wales.nhs.uk/LocalServices and select the ‘Defibrillator Locations’ option from the drop-down menu.

What about other defibrillators?





While the NHS equipment is arguably the most well-known, they are by no means the only ones dotted around the city.

Calon Heart, the Welsh heart charity, are also responsible for installing the vital machinery across the nation.

They have even teamed up with a number of Argus backed efforts to install defibrillators in areas in the city which may have otherwise been lacking.

These include newer residential areas such as the Jubilee Park – which now does have a defibrillator.

But, while the Calon Heart map requires some updating, the majority of their defibrillators can be found on a map, available here.