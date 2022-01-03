A BMW 5 Series driver was banned and fined £3,000 for driving without due care and attention.

Lyndon Jones, 64, of Catsash Road, Newport, committed the offence on Commercial Street, Risca, on June 3, 2021.

He was banned from driving for six months.

Jones was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge and £90 costs at Newport Magistrates’ Court.