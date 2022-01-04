A Ryanair flight from Manchester to Faro in Portugal was forced to make an emergency landing in France after a fire reportedly broke out onboard the plane.
According to National News pilots on board began the landing process shortly after the fire was reported as the plane flew over the English Channel.
They then landed the aircraft in Brest, where fire and police services were waiting on the runway.
Flight tracking software suggested that the plane engaged in an extremely rapid descend from 41,000ft to 6,725ft in seven minutes between 7.14 to 7.21pm on Monday January 3.
This did initially raise concerns that there could have been a loss of cabin pressure on the aircraft.
Passengers of flight FR4052 were able to continue their journey to Faro once the incident was dealt with as another plane was dispatched from Stansted to reach them.
There were some concerns that passengers would have to isolate in France due to the emergency landing as current Covid restrictions in the country state that travellers must self-isolate for 48 hours after arrival
