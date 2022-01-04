A ROAD in Monmouthshire has re-opened following a crash this morning.
The A449 Northbound between the A472 Usk Interchange and A40 Raglan Interchange was closed around 7.22am this morning – Tuesday, January 4 – after the crash.
AA Travel reported that a single vehicle was involved and lane two of the road is closed. Gwent Police said that there were no injuries reported.
AA Travel is now reporting the road has reopened.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A449 near Usk at around 6.50am on Tuesday 4 January.
“The collision involved one car and officers attended to assist with traffic management.
“No injuries were reported.”
