Snow is expected to fall over Wales, the Met Office has forecasted.

The forecasters say snow could fall at points on Tuesday and into Tuesday night.

Temperatures are expected to move between six degrees and minus three degrees.

This is when to expect snow in Wales this week.

When will it snow in Wales?





The Met Office expect snow to fall in Wales throughout Tuesday and into the evening.

A Met Office forecast for Tuesday said: “Early rain and sleet soon clearing the south of Wales, then sunshine and scattered wintry flurries, falling as snow at times. Some accumulations of snow over the hills by the evening. Feeling much colder in brisk to strong north-westerly winds. Maximum temperature 6 °C.”

For the evening, the Met Office said: “Hail and snow showers continuing in places overnight. However, many places seeing some long clear periods. Winds slowly easing and becoming cold and frosty, especially in sheltered inland areas. Minimum temperature -3 °C.”

Wintry showers are expected to continue into Wednesday, with milder weather coming in as we approach the weekend.

Met Office predict UK blizzard

Areas around the UK will face localised blizzard conditions and up to 80mph winds Press Association has reported.

This replaces seasonal highs that have been lingering for several days.

#Snow and #ice along with strong winds across Scotland this Tuesday morning ❄️



Cold and #frosty for Northern Ireland and northern England 🧣



Cloudy and damp across the rest of England and Wales 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/1GG9ynQfCE — Met Office (@metoffice) January 3, 2022

The Met Office has said Tuesday, January 3 will be “noticeably colder across the whole country”, with temperatures peaking at 8C or 9C in the south and about 4C or 5C in Scotland.

In England, this might bring snow over the Pennines and North York moors, but it will be “pretty wet stuff”, forecaster Simon Partridge said.

But in Aberdeenshire and northern and eastern Scotland, winds of up to 80mph could create “localised blizzard conditions”, with the Met Office issuing warnings of snow and ice for travellers.

Aviemore, in Scotland, saw five centimetres of snow on Monday, which would be added to overnight, Partridge said, suggesting that this might be “good news” for the Cairngorms town’s ski resorts.

“But I’m not sure they’ll be overly happy about the strength of the wind,” he added.

The UK Health Security Agency has urged people to check on vulnerable people in the coming days as the temperature drops.