PARTS of Gwent have had a bit of a wintry start this morning – as it tried to snow.
People in Griffithstown near Pontypool noticed that slight snowfall happened around 8.30am this morning – and heavy snow is forecast for the Pontypool area from 9am according to the Met Office.
Although we can’t guarantee it, the Met Office predicts that between 9am and 10am it is set to snow heavily in the area.
Unfortunately for most of Gwent, there is no snow forecast today, although temperatures are set to drop – with temperatures in Pontypool between 1-5C. Ebbw Vale is predicted to have some snow between 7pm and midnight.
The Met Office says: “Early rain and sleet soon clearing the south of Wales, then sunshine and scattered wintry flurries, falling as snow at times. Some accumulations of snow over the hills by the evening. Feeling much colder in brisk to strong north-westerly winds. Maximum temperature 6 °C.”
The Met Office expects that the wintry showers will continue today and into early tomorrow – with the potential, but not guarantee, of snow in more parts of Wales.
It is unlikely that if the snow does fall, it will stick due to the wet weather in recent hours and days.
Here is today’s forecast:
Pontypool:
9am: Heavy snow, 2C
10am: Cloudy, 3C
11am: Cloudy, 4C
12pm: Sunny, 4C
1pm: Sunny, 5C
2pm: Sunny, 4C
3pm: Sunny, 4C
4pm: Sunny, 3C
5pm: Clear, 3C
6pm: Clear, 2C
7pm: Clear, 2C
8pm: Partly cloudy, 2C
9pm: Clear, 2C
10pm: Partly cloudy, 2C
11pm: Clear, 2C
Ebbw Vale:
10am: Cloudy, 1C
11am: Sunny intervals, 2C
12pm: Sunny intervals, 3C
1pm: Sunny, 3C
2pm: Sunny, 3C
3pm: Sunny, 3C
4pm: Sunny, 2C
5pm: Clear, 1C
6pm: Clear, 2C
7pm: Light snow shower, 1C
8pm: Light snow shower, 1C
9pm: Light snow shower, 1C
10pm: Light snow shower, 1C
11pm: Light snow shower, 1C
Caerphilly:
10am: Cloudy, 4C
11am: Sunny intervals, 4C
12pm: Sunny, 5C
1pm: Sunny, 5C
2pm: Sunny, 5C
3pm: Sunny, 5C
4pm: Sunny, 4C
5pm: Clear, 3C
6pm: Clear, 3C
7pm: Partly cloudy, 2C
8pm: Partly cloudy, 2C
9pm: Partly cloudy, 2C
10pm: Partly cloudy, 2C
11pm: Partly cloudy, 2C
Newport:
10am: Cloudy, 4C
11am: Cloudy, 4C
12pm: Sunny, 5C
1pm: Sunny, 6C
2pm: Sunny, 6C
3pm: Sunny, 5C
4pm: Sunny, 4C
5pm: Clear, 4C
6pm: Clear, 3C
7pm: Clear, 3C
8pm: Clear, 3C
9pm: Clear, 3C
10pm: Clear, 2C
11pm: Clear, 2C
Monmouth:
10am: Cloudy, 4C
11am: Sunny intervals, 4C
12pm: Sunny, 5C
1pm: Sunny, 5C
2pm: Sunny intervals, 5C
3pm: Sunny, 5C
4pm: Sunny, 4C
5pm: Clear, 3C
6pm: Clear, 3C
7pm: Clear, 2C
8pm: Clear, 2C
9pm: Clear, 2C
10pm: Clear, 2C
11pm: Clear, 2C
